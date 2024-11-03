Police investigating homicide in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on November 3, Seattle police officers responded to Mineral Springs Park on North 105th Street.

Northgate, Seattle homicide investigation photo provided by Seattle Police Department

Once there, SPD says they quickly determined the man was dead and called in homicide detectives. Right now they are working to determine an exact cause of death.

The King County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

