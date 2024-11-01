Seattle businesses embrace Día de Muertos, honor loved ones through tradition and flavor

On Friday, Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, communities come together to honor loved ones who have passed. Deeply rooted in Mexican culture, Día de Muertos is a celebration of life and death, inviting reflection through memories and traditions.

Now more than ever, sitting at the dinner table is more than just enjoying a meal or a cup of coffee; it's about honoring grandparents, aunts, parents, and siblings.

Located in Belltown, Black Arrows Coffee welcomes visitors with brightly colored papel picado, traditional paper banners with intricate designs representing the wind. There's also the allure of the warm, citrus scent of pan de muerto, a signature bread of Día de Muertos.

"The orange zest is what I love most about pan de muerto, along with its fluffy texture," said Nikole Zamudio. She and her husband, Daniel, co-own the corner coffee spot whose homemade Mexican mocha syrup is a nod to her heritage.

Día de Muertos is more than a cultural event for Daniel and Nikole; it’s an opportunity to introduce customers to flavors that resonate with their roots.

"It’s part of remembering who that family member was and what they loved, and then you tell stories around that," Daniel said. "It’s a good time to remember who our family was."

Pan de muerto is a staple in Día de Muertos' ofrendas and altares — offerings and altars honoring loved ones. These altars are filled with everything they once enjoyed, from conchas and other pan dulce, to playing cards, favorite beers, and cherished items from their lives.

Día de los Muertos is believed to be the one night a year when the spirits of our loved ones who have died can visit the living. Altares usually have several levels representing heaven, purgatory, and earth. Each level is adorned with photos and mementos of loved ones.

Meanwhile, Angelica Villaseñor, owner of D' La Santa on Capitol Hill, is honoring her seres queridos, or loved ones, by cooking their favorite meals. Growing up in Guadalajara, Angelica recalls her father as her "first love," a memory she honors through her restaurant.

"When he passed, now I understand Día de los Muertos. It’s so beautiful," Angelica said. "Now I understand the meaning of the dead."

This year, she transformed their "tree of life" into an ofrenda—an altar where traditional marigolds, known as cempasúchil, guide spirits to visit the living.

"This tradition is one of the most important for me," Angelica shared, emphasizing that the holiday’s aromas and sazón, or seasoning, evoke memories of family gatherings. "Food means family, tradition, and love," Angelica said.

Día de Muertos is believed to be a time when the spirits of loved ones can visit, if only for a night. According to tradition, an altar without a photo prevents the deceased from crossing over to reconnect with the living.

La Catrina* has become an iconic figure in Día de Muertos, adorned with bright colors and flowers. She serves as a reminder that death is not the end, but a natural and beautiful part of life.

Similarly, calaveras de azúcar, or sugar skulls, represent sweetness and the celebration of life, even in death. These colorful skulls are meant to be personalized with the names of family members to welcome back their spirits.

"As long as they live in your hearts, they're alive," Angelica said.

"Recordar es vivir—To remember is to live," Daniel said.

You're encouraged to participate and honor your loved ones. D' La Santa invites you to remember them and bring a picture of all the cherished moments with our loved ones this holiday season during Día de Muertos.

