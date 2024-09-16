What is Mexican Independence Day, when is it celebrated in Seattle?

Every year, on Sept. 16, Mexico celebrates its Independence Day, a national holiday commemorating the country’s liberation from Spanish rule.

This significant day marks the start of Mexico’s struggle for freedom, which began in 1810 and culminated in victory 11 years later with the signing of the Treaty of Córdoba on Aug. 24, 1821.

The call for independence: Father Hidalgo’s Grito de Dolores

The movement for Mexican independence began in the early hours of Sept. 16, 1810, when Miguel Hidalgo, a Catholic priest, delivered his famous "Grito de Dolores" ("Cry of Dolores") in the small town of Dolores. His rallying call inspired the people of Mexico to rise against Spanish colonization, sparking an 11-year battle that would eventually lead to freedom.

Mexican Independence Day celebrations across Mexico

On the evening of Sept. 15, the president of Mexico stands on the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City, reenacting Father Hidalgo’s call for independence by delivering a passionate speech, honoring the heroes of the revolution and ringing the very same bell that Hidalgo rang over 300 years ago.

The event is marked by fireworks, parades and vibrant festivities across the country.

How is Mexican Independence Day celebrated in Seattle?

In Seattle, Mexican Independence Day is marked by festivities and events that celebrate Mexican culture, heritage and history. Each year, events across the city bring the community together for a taste of authentic Mexican traditions.

Fiestas Patrias, one of the biggest celebrations in Seattle takes place in South Park and at the Seattle Center. This family-friendly festival showcases live music, traditional Mexican dance performances, food vendors offering authentic Mexican cuisine and colorful parades that highlight Mexican folklore. Festivalgoers also enjoy cultural exhibits, arts and crafts and a marketplace featuring local artisans.

Many local Mexican restaurants and bars in Seattle also offer special menus featuring traditional dishes along with live performances of mariachi bands and folkloric dancers.

Mexican and Latino community centers across Seattle are also known to host Mexican Independence Day events that bring families together. From piñatas for children to salsa and cumbia dance lessons for adults, these gatherings are full of energy and warmth, reflecting the spirit of Mexico’s national holiday.

What’s the difference between Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day?

While Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla, Mexican Independence Day is a far more significant holiday, honoring the broader and longer struggle for national sovereignty.

Cinco de Mayo is often misunderstood as Mexico's Independence Day, but the real celebration of freedom takes place on Sept. 16.

The importance of Mexican Independence Day

Mexican Independence Day is a powerful reminder of the country's long and arduous journey to sovereignty. The day reflects the resilience of the Mexican people, their cultural pride and the enduring impact of their fight for freedom.

