Pacific Northwest wedding vendors helping LGBTQ couples rushing to tie the knot

Concern over the potential rollback of federal rights for LGBTQ couples has prompted wedding vendors across the Pacific Northwest to offer free or discounted services to queer partners eager to wed before a new administration takes office in January.

Jimmie Berguin, an officiant based in Eugene, Oregon, has been traveling to Washington state frequently to officiate weddings. He's ready to go even further to help queer couples solidify their unions before the end of the year.

"If you are unsure of what’s going to happen, if you are scared, you don’t have to be scared of me," Berguin said.

After Tuesday’s election results turned the political landscape red, Berguin took to Instagram to reassure the community. He shared a photo of a transgender couple whose wedding he had recently officiated, captioned with words of encouragement: "Never forget how loved you are… We got this."

Related article

Berguin expressed concern that Republicans are gaining control of the House, Senate, and the presidency. He worries that this could lead to new challenges for LGBTQ rights.

"Having the House, the Senate, and now the presidency all flipping to red and very clearly stating that they are going to push their agendas for what they believe love to be and not accepting all — it is a scary thing," he said.

Berguin has joined a growing list of wedding vendors who have publicly announced they will support couples concerned about their rights being taken away. He’s willing to hit the road and officiate ceremonies far and wide for free or at a discounted rate to help those rushing to the altar.

"If they’re looking to get their marriage done quickly, they just want to get married, that it is legitimized before the beginning of next year when things really start to take effect," Berguin explained. "I’ve spoken to so many people within the wedding industry who are really hurting right now, who are really concerned."

The response to Berguin’s offer has been overwhelming.

"This is actually the most amount of interactions and responses I have had specifically with my officiant page," he said.

Berguin likened the current rush to marry to the public reaction after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"When Roe did get overturned, there was a lot of talk in wedding spaces and the community because a lot of people were afraid," he recalled. "What’s happening? Are we having our rights taken away? Are we having them rolled back?"

While Washington state remains solidly blue, with all major offices held by Democrats, the concern is centered on national initiatives like Project 2025, a conservative agenda supported by allies of the incoming president. LGBTQ advocates fear that this could lead to the rollback of federal protections for same-sex couples.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

How every WA county voted for governor in the 2024 general election

Bryan Kohberger to face judge as lawyers fight death penalty

Man shot during Auburn attempted robbery

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.