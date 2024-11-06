Americans reflect on 2024 election results: Optimism, uncertainty

As the country transitions from the Biden administration to the second Trump administration, Americans are voicing a mix of emotions about the future, from optimism to uncertainty, as they reflect on the election results.

FOX 13 Seattle went to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to chat with people from all walks of life, asking what they think the change in leadership will mean for them. Reactions were sharply divided.

The top three concerns for the people we spoke to? — The economy, immigration and women's rights.

"It's not shocking, but still upsetting to hear," said Emma Nelson, a 27-year-old from Bozeman, Montana. "Being a young woman, it’s pretty disheartening."

For Brook Price, also from Bozeman, the result felt like a foregone conclusion, yet the reality still stung.

"It was something we were kind of subliminally expecting, but it wasn’t what we wanted at all," said Price, citing concerns about the future of women's rights and LGBTQ+ issues.

"Inflation is high," said Alexis Herrera, a 26-year-old from Santa Barbara, now living in West Seattle. "I think he is the person to make a big change."

Amy Buck, a voter from Monroe, Washington, who voted for Trump voiced mixed feelings.

"I thought I would feel relieved, but I don't," Buck said. "There’s a lot of combativeness, and [ugliness], and I do hate that. […] I don't love everything he does and says either, but I had to look at the big picture, and I think that we're safer as a country with him in charge."

Despite the political divide, a common theme in conversations was the desire for unity. Many expressed a wish for Americans to come together and set aside their differences for the good of the country.

"No matter if you’re Republican or Democrat, we all need to come together," said Gary Milton, a lifelong Democratic voter from Ferndale, Washington. "Our government isn’t serving us anymore."

Milton, who is heading to Alaska to visit family, described a sense of calm as he decided not to stress over things beyond his control.

"We need people in power who reflect the best in society," Milton said.

"I just want everybody to come together," said Herrera, "find commonality, not differences."

New data from Freedomology, a health and finance wellness company, reveals significant concerns among women and Gen Z:

59.7% of women compared to 40.3% of men do not believe a Republican president will improve their financial situation.

32.9% of women say the election has a negative impact on their mental health.

54.6% of Americans believe the election results will impact them financially.

29.5% of Americans report the election has negatively affected their mental health.

"I’m hoping the best days are ahead of us," said Alexis Herrera. "We just have to take a leap of faith and see where it goes from here."

