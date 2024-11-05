Millions of Americans will be casting their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 5, and candidates will be focusing their attention on "swing states" and "battleground states."

So what defines these terms and why are they so important?

Keep reading to learn more about swing and battleground states, which seven U.S. states are considered swing states in the 2024 presidential election and why they matter.

What is a swing state, battleground state?

Swing states, also known as battleground states, are those where both major political parties have a strong chance of winning. These states do not consistently favor Democrats nor Republicans, making them pivotal in determining the outcome of presidential elections.

What are the 7 swing states in the US?

The seven U.S. swing states in the 2024 presidential election are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Why are swing states, battleground states important?

Since swing states, also known as battleground states, do not consistently favor one political party, both Republican and Democratic candidates have a significant chance of winning.

Due to their competitive nature, swing states receive the bulk of campaign attention. Their unpredictability also means that winning these states can be the deciding factor in securing the necessary electoral votes to win the presidency.

Featured article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

How this small WA county has accurately predicted 11 presidential elections

How do I vote by mail in Washington? Everything you need to know

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.