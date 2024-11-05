Multiple arrests made in Seattle election night protest

Seattle police officers arrested five people for property damage in the Pike/Pine Corridor on election night, according to the department.

The Seattle Police Department initially posted online about a protest along 12th Avenue and East Pike Street shortly at 6:45 p.m.

Police said they arrested four people for property damage, and made announcements to the crowd via loud speakers.

At 6:53 p.m., Seattle Police posted an update saying the protest was moving to 11th Avenue and East Pike Street in Capitol Hill. Five minutes later, officers said more property damage was happening near 13th Avenue and East Pine Street.

At 7:17 p.m., SPD said an additional person was arrested, and the group had broken up. The department plans to update the public if anything changes.

SPD posted several pictures after announcing the fifth arrest, showing graffiti with the words "Free Palestine" and "Hinds Revenge."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

