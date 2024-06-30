Thousands celebrate 50 years of pride at 2024 Seattle Pride Parade

From New York to California, pride parades took over the streets. In Seattle, it was no different. More than 300,000 people were expected to show off their pride at the 2024 Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday.

This year, people of all ages, from all backgrounds celebrated 50 years of pride as a sea of color paraded through the streets.

"It’s family friendly, animal friendly, it’s a safe event for everybody," parade attendee Bri said.

She and her friend Elli have been coming to the pride parade for six years.

"You can always talk or say something behind a screen but if you don’t show up and show out for your community you’re not actively engaging and really standing up for it," Elli said.

The parade started on 4th avenue between 4th and Pike and made its way to 2nd avenue and Denny way, near the Space Needle and Seattle Center. It was much larger show of pride compared to its start in 1974, when about 200 people participated, according to Seattle Pride. Fifty years later and this is now one of the nation’s largest pride parades, according to Seattle Pride.

Pattie Bower was among the thousands of people who took in the sights and sounds of Sunday’s parade.

"I’m a big fan of diversity, equity and inclusion and i think that this being Seattle’s 50th year of celebrating pride just speaks volumes of what a great city this is to live in," Bower said.

