Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana found during Thurston County traffic stop
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop Friday night in Thurston County.
The Thurston County Sherriff's Office said a deputy was conducting a random traffic stop on a driver who failed to move out of the left lane on the freeway.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
The deputy obtained a search warrant and found nearly 150 pounds of prepackaged marijuana.
The sheriff's office said the marijuana was not intended for legal resale.
MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:
The South Sound's biggest food fest returns to Puyallup this weekend
Toxic algae caution advisory issued for Pierce County lake
SCOTUS lets cities ban homeless encampments, despite no shelter space
Teen killed in Seattle park shooting, 3 suspects arrested in Everett
Jury finds Auburn police officer guilty of murdering man in 2019 shooting
Suspect identified in deadly I-5 stabbing, shooting in Federal Way
Bellevue IHOP tied to 5 salmonella infections closes
Man gets 29 years for deputy's fatal shooting of WA officer
Kinkajou found at Yakima rest stop now safe at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo
Harborview nurses take health care to Seattle streets, help reduce ER visits
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.