Suspect identified in deadly I-5 stabbing, shooting in Federal Way

Detectives have identified the suspect involved in Wednesday's deadly stabbing and shooting on I-5 in Federal Way.

Earlier this week, the Washington State Patrol responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the northbound lanes of I-5 near South 375th. Witnesses called 911 to report a shooting and that there were several people injured near a black BMW that was in a ditch.

When troopers got to the scene, they found a man and woman outside the car with stab wounds, another man on the ground with gunshot wounds and a driver who was stabbed in the neck. The driver died at the scene.

All involved in the incident were in the BMW, which was reported stolen, and there were no other cars involved.

The two men and women were taken to the hospital, and at that time, there was no information about the suspect.

After an investigation, detectives determined one of the adults in the back seat of the car was the suspect who stabbed the driver and two passengers. He was shot multiple times, but it's not known who shot him.

The Washington State Patrol said the suspect remains at the hospital and once he is medically cleared, he will be booked in the King County Jail on investigation of 2nd-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Detectives have not released the names of the people involved.

Anyone with more information or has dashcam video of Wednesday's incident is asked to email Det. Ford at John.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting in July

Seattle’s early summer violent crimes prompt renewed calls to address police shortage

Juneteenth Lake Merritt shooting victim loses finger, suffers life-changing injuries

Train hits, kills pedestrian near Mukilteo ferry terminal

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.