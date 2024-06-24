WA man sentenced for trying to blowtorch into bank, causing fire

article

A Tumwater welder who tried to break into a credit union and steal from an ATM was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) announced Monday that 34-year-old Randall Taufete’e was sentenced to 66 months — or five and a half years — in prison for trying to torch into the O Bee Credit Union in Tumwater and steal from the ATM. Taufete’e's co-conspirator Brandon Collado pleaded guilty of his role in the arson in June 2023, and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

According to the USAO, Taufete’e and Collado used an oxyacetylene torch to try and break into the credit union on Oct. 24, 2022. They tried to pry open the ATM, the night deposit box and the teller window. They were unable to get into the building, but their torch filled it with smoke and caused $198,018 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the fire alarm shortly after, and after putting it out, quickly determined it was arson.

"Arson is an extremely serious offense. It destroys property and risks harm to the lives of others, including firefighters," said U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle at the sentencing hearing. "You’re fortunate you didn’t set the entire structure on fire."

Taufete’e was arrested just days later for being a felon in possession of a firearm, before detectives identified him as the masked suspect captured on surveillance video using the blowtorch. Taufete’e and Collado were indicted in Jan. 2023.

Taufete’e will be on three years of supervised release once he is out of prison. Taufete’e and Collado are required to pay $198,018 in restitution.

