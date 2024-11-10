2 people, 1 dog dead in fiery Kitsap County, WA crash

A driver, passenger, and dog have died after crashing on Saturday night in Kitsap County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, police say the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road along a stretch of Southeast Burley Olalla Road between Shady Glen and Fagerud Road.

Deadly Kitsap County crash on Nov. 9, 2024

The car crashed into trees lining the road and became engulfed in flames, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

