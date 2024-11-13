Seattle police: Man attacks officers, tries to steal service weapon

Seattle police arrested a suspected car prowler on Sunday, accused of attacking and trying to disarm a police officer.

According to authorities, officers were called to reports of a man with a knife trying to break into a car near Second Ave and Stewart St around 10:09 p.m. When police arrived and confronted him, the suspect ran.

Police say they tried to take the man into custody, but he ignored orders, fought back, tried to take an officer's taser and tried to take another officer's handgun.

According to police, the officers used their tasers on the suspect, but he did not stop, and eventually he escaped and ran.

As he ran from officers, police say he grabbed a young woman, but they were able to take him into custody.

The 37-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail and police referred charges for vehicle prowling, unlawful use of weapons to intimidate others, obstructing a public officer, resisting arrest, disarming an officer, and three counts of assault.

The officer who was attacked is being treated for minor injuries.

