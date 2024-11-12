Surveillance video captures hit-and-run in downtown Seattle, driver ID sought

A hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's leg as he was headed to the UW-USC football game remains unidentified.

Surveillance video shows a dark green Dodge Neon hit a man at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Pike Street on November 1, 2024.

The driver briefly stops, and another pedestrian yells at him. Then, the driver allegedly yells back at the pedestrian in Spanish, gets in his car and drives off.

The victim looks down at his foot in shock, as he suffered severe leg injuries in the incident. He had to undergo emergency surgery and nearly lost his foot.

A different camera angle of the crash shows the hit-and-run driver cut across the opposite lane of traffic to turn left on Union Street and get away.

The vehicle appeared to be held together with a bungee cord. No license plate number could be seen.

The victim was visiting Seattle to attend the University of Washington vs. USC football game. But instead of going to his planned sailgate, he ended up in the hospital.

Seattle Police are actively working to find the Dodge Neon and identify the driver. If you have any information, call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

You can also text photos and information through the P3 Tips App. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

