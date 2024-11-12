The Seattle Fire Department says the fire at West Seattle's historic Camp Long was intentionally set, and caused approximately $1.2 million in property damage.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters reported that the fire was primarily on the first floor of the two-story building.

Nobody was hurt when a building at the historic Camp Long caught fire on Nov. 11, 2024. (John Odegard / Seattle Fire Department)

Seattle fire crews quickly took action, tackling a significant portion of the fire from the outside before moving into the structure.

According to reports, multiple glass windows were broken behind the lodge, which police believe could have been a forced point of entry. It's suspected the fire started in the north stairwell inside the building.

Upon searching the basement, they uncovered a hole in the floor of the first story. For the safety of the crews, the incident commander ordered a defensive approach to combat the fire. All fire personnel were safely evacuated from the building and continued to fight the fire from the exterior.

Additionally, police noted that several nearby cabins were broken into, as there was shattered glass and blood droplets inside and outside the cabins. Samples of the blood droplets were collected and submitted for evidence.

In total, Seattle police observed a broken glass door on the north end of the lodge, multiple broken windows on the west side of the lodge’s basement, and two broken windows in the cabins. However, no property appeared to be stolen, and there was no other vandalism done to the property.

(John Odegard / Seattle Fire Department)

The fire called for a huge response from the Seattle Fire Department, including 60 firefighters, seven engines and three ladder trucks. It took firefighters roughly 40 minutes to put out most of the flames, with some remaining on scene until 11 a.m. Tuesday to monitor any hot spots.

Camp Long, located on 35th Ave. S.W. in West Seattle, offers cabins, a lodge and special event spaces for rent, according to the Seattle Parks and Recreation. It's also the only city park in Seattle that allows year-round camping.

(John Odegard / Seattle Fire Department)

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The Seattle Fire Department is investigating this suspected arson.

