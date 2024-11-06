West Seattle business hoping for sweeter ending after mobile bakery truck is stolen

A local business experienced a major setback after someone stole their bakery truck.

Lovely and Dapper Desserts sells small personal cakes at farmer's markets and holiday markets, festivals and for catering. The owners say on Saturday, October 26, someone stole their 2006 Chevy Tahoe right out of their West Seattle driveway.

They bought the SUV earlier this year to expand their business, using it to transport all their cakes and supplies during the busy holiday season. The couple says without it, it's a recipe for trouble.

"We’d always wanted to own a bakery together since we met," said Emily Crain, owner of Lovely and Dapper Desserts. "We decided to take the leap to start our business."

The couple specializes in portable treats based on a design Drew first created years ago while working in a local restaurant.

"We just took the same idea and figured out a clever way to package it," said Drew.

"They are called tin can cakes," said Emily.

The SUV was the bread and butter of their business.

"It was the first one that we bought together, so it was pretty exciting. It really did help us grow and expand," said Emily.

"We really miss that vehicle. It was everything to us," said Drew.

The Crain's said it disappeared from their neighborhood near Westwood Village on October 26.

"It’s just scary and discouraging that it could get stolen right out of our driveway when we took all the precautions, we locked it, we put the steering wheel lock on it and everything," said Emily.

A tent and items belonging to their kids were also taken.

"I don’t like that the truck got stolen because there was a TV and my car seat was in there," said Raya Crain, Drew and Emily's 8-year-old daughter.

With the Seattle Christmas Market less than two weeks away, the problems created by the theft of the family's SUV are baked in.

"It’s the worst possible time to lose our trick right now, before this event," said Drew.

"Definitely discouraging, but we are not going to let it stop us," said Emily.

To raise more dough for a new truck, the Crains started an online fundraiser with hopes for a better ending to the weeks-long nightmare.

"We feel so grateful for all the love and support we have already received," said Emily. "We are just trying to be as positive as we can and move on and just focus on all the love and support we’ve already gotten from friends, family and the small business community."

If you would like to support the family business by purchasing cakes, Lovely and Dapper Desserts will be at Ounces Taproom in West Seattle on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Emily says they will be selling "Local Chocolate Stout Cake" and will also offer "Apple Pie Cake" made with McCormick Jam Co's "Apple Pie Jam."

