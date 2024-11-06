New Sea-Tac Airport shuttle service coming soon to Bellevue

A new Sea-Tac Airport shuttle service will soon be available to local travelers, offering direct rides to and from Bellevue.

Coming soon, the Bellevue Airport Shuttle will provide direct shuttle transportation between centrally located hotels in Bellevue and the airport.

The service will have five designated pick-up and drop-off locations:

Hyatt Regency Bellevue

The Westin Bellevue

Seattle Marriott Bellevue

Hilton Bellevue

Hilton Garden Inn

The shuttle will be available for airport arrivals from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and for departures from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eagle Shuttle Service is providing the Bellevue Airport Shuttle. The company says there will be hourly pickups, and drivers will help passengers load their luggage.

Shuttle bookings and reservations are available for $30 plus tax per trip. Kids under two ride free.

The service is expected to launch in November, but according to the Eagle Shuttle Service website, the earliest available date for a shuttle reservation is December 1.

