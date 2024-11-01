Sea-Tac Airport announces checkpoint shakeup for renovations

The Sea-Tac airport is continuing a large-scale, years-long improvement project. This time, checkpoint No. 5 will be shut down.

Airport authorities estimate the closure will last for approximately one year as part of a series of construction projects that officials hope to wrap up in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games in Seattle.

On Monday, November 4, the checkpoint will shut down at 8 p.m.

Spokespeople for the airport say the project will usher in a "complete redesign" and will aim to increase space and comfort for travelers.

A YouTube video shows artist renderings of the improvement project.

More information on the project can be found on the RDH SEA Gateway Project page.

