Scandinavian Airlines to resume direct flights to Seattle after 15 years

After more than a decade, passengers will again be able to fly direct from Seattle to Copenhagen on Scandinavian Airlines.

AIRPORT KRANEBITTEN, INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - 2020/02/08: A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Airbus 320 NEO in new livery, just landed at Innsbruck Kranebitten airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The flights will kick off on May 21, 2025 between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Copenhagen Airport. From there, Scandinavian says fliers will be able to hop on a connection to 39 cities in Europe.

"We are excited to expand our North American network with Seattle. The route from Copenhagen will provide more travel options for our customers and strengthen the connection between Scandinavia and the Pacific Northwest, a region of growing economic importance with deep Scandinavian roots", says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

Flights will take off five times a week throughout the summer season.

The inaugural flight path from the airline was established nearly 60 years ago. It's return comes 15 years after operations between Seattle and Copenhagen were halted.

Representatives with SAS cite growing demand for travel to the United States. Seattle will be one of their 11 nonstop destinations in North America.

