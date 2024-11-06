A small county in Washington state has been America's last true bellwether in the U.S. presidential elections for the last 40 years.

Until the Nov. 5 election, Clallam County had correctly predicted who would become the next president since 1980, but the county's 11-election prediction streak ended after Donald Trump was declared the winner early Wednesday morning by the Associated Press and others.

As of Tuesday night, 71% of the votes were counted in Clallam County and 54.3% of those votes were for Kamala Harris and 43.9% were for Trump.

The county has supported the eventual presidential winner in 24 of the past 26 elections and 29 of the last 33.

Since 1896, Clallam voters have chosen the winner 29 times, favoring Republicans in 20 elections and Democrats in 13. The only misses came nearly 50 years ago, in 1976.

Clallam’s Winning Record

A breakdown of the county’s voting history before Tuesday night:

2020: (D) Joe Biden

2016: (R) Donald Trump

2012: (D) Barack Obama

2008: (D) Barack Obama

2004: (R) George W. Bush

2000: (R) George W. Bush

1996: (D) Bill Clinton

1992: (D) Bill Clinton

1988: (R) George H.W. Bush

1984: (R) Ronald Reagan

1980: (R) Ronald Reagan

Clallam County Presidential Election Results (*: losing candidate)

*1976: (R) Gerald Ford (Jimmy Carter)

1972: (R) Richard Nixon

*1968: (D) Hubert Humphrey (Richard Nixon)

1964: (D) Lyndon Johnson

1960: (D) John F. Kennedy

1956: (R) Dwight Eisenhower

1952: (R) Dwight Eisenhower

1948: (D) Harry Truman

1944: (D) Franklin Roosevelt

1940: (D) Franklin Roosevelt

1936: (D) Franklin Roosevelt

1932: (D) Franklin Roosevelt

1928: (R) Herbert Hoover

1924: (R) Calvin Coolidge

1920: (R) Warren Harding

*1916: (R) Charles Hughes (Woodrow Wilson)

*1912: (R) William Taft (Woodrow Wilson)

1908: (R) William Taft

1904: (R) Theodore Roosevelt

1900: (R) William McKinley

1896: (R) William McKinley

*1892: (R) Benjamin Harrison (Grover Cleveland)

Clallam County's next ballot drop is expected Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

