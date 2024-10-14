Two men were arrested after they allegedly led Bellevue police on a low-speed chase onto I-90, and the driver tried to light an improvised explosive device while running from officers.

According to newly released court documents, the cause of an hours-long shutdown of westbound I-90 on Saturday began with a suspected DUI pursuit.

The chase started at Enatai Beach Park, where officers say they observed two men passed out in a black Mercedes while it was still running.

Officers set up tire deflation devices (stop sticks) around the Mercedes to prevent the driver from fleeing. Officers began making commands via a PA system, and once the occupants woke up, the driver allegedly backed over the sidewalk to get around a patrol car, nearly hitting it in the process.

The driver then drove over the stop sticks, deflating all four of the Mercedes' tires. The driver continued to flee from officers, but never exceeded speeds of 10 mph.

Eventually, the driver traveled onto the westbound I-90 ramp, causing officers to stop westbound traffic. Washington State Patrol was called out to assist.

The passenger jumped out of the vehicle about a quarter mile from exit 8 on Mercer Island, according to court documents. He was quickly arrested, and other officers continued chasing the Mercedes.

Shortly after, officers performed a PIT maneuver on the Mercedes, and the driver led officers on a foot pursuit.

According to police, the driver had an improvised explosive device in one hand, and a lighter in his other hand as he was running from officers. It's believed he was trying to light the explosive device before being arrested.

Officers eventually took him to the ground, removed the explosive device, and took him into custody. The Bellevue Bomb Squad later arrived and confirmed that the item was an improvised explosive device.

An ATF special agent said the device was composed of about 50 grams of explosive power inside a tennis ball, and a fuse was inserted into the ball.

Additionally, the black Mercedes was reported to the King County Sheriff's Office as stolen. Around 50 fentanyl pills were also found in the passenger's possession, police say.

The passenger claimed he and the driver stopped at Enatai Beach Park on their way to Seattle from the Snoqualmie Casino. Court documents claim the passenger admitted to smoking fentanyl with the driver, and that he tried to turn the car off when he heard police, but the driver turned it back on.

The driver has multiple warrants for escaping community custody since 2021. He recently had $1,500 tacked onto his bail for a possession of stolen vehicle charge.

The driver is being held on $751,500 bail and could face additional charges of first-degree assault, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of an explosive device.

King County prosecutors anticipate getting a case referral by Wednesday for a charging decision.

