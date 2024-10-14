Deputies seek help identifying WA burglary, sexual assault suspect

Deputies in Thurston County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her last September.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department (TCSD), on Sept. 29, a woman called 911 reporting that she was the victim of a sexual assault and burglary.

The crime happened near the intersection of Overhulse Road NW and Driftwood Road NW in Olympia.

Police sketch of the suspect who allegedly broke into a woman's residence and sexually assaulted her in Olympia on Sept. 29 (Photo: Thurston County Sheriff's Department)

During the investigation, detectives were able to develop a sketch of what the suspect possibly looked like.

Anyone who has information that could help the TCSO identify the suspect is asked to call dispatch at 360-704-2740.

