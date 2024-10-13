21-year-old shot by girlfriend's estranged husband after chase in Bremerton, WA

A custody swap at the fair turned to chaos when a chase and shooting broke out Saturday evening in Kitsap County.

At around 5:30 p.m. on October 12, a woman dropped her boyfriend at the Bremerton fairgrounds before going to swap her child into her estranged husband's care nearby.

The 31-year-old woman then went back to meet her 21-year-old boyfriend at the fairgrounds. Police say her husband followed her back to this meeting spot and began shooting at the pair.

Bremerton crash and shooting scene (Kitsap County Sheriff)

The couple tried to leave the area. The husband followed and began chasing their car, eventually maneuvering his truck to crash into them head on, according to the Kitsap Sheriff.

At this point, law enforcement says the estranged husband began fighting the boyfriend as he and his girlfriend exited the crashed car.

The husband shot the boyfriend in the abdomen. Still, the fighting continued, according to the Kitsap Sheriff.

By the time authorities arrived, a witness had gotten the gun out of reach and the boyfriend had the husband in a headlock inside the ditch off the road.

Both men were transported to the hospital, while the woman and her child were unharmed.

The estranged husband was then booked into jail for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

