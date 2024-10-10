A Kitsap County man is charged with murdering two relatives before fleeing the scene, and later being arrested in Pierce County.

According to charging documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, Seth South called 911 and told dispatch that his half-brother had slit his own throat. At some point, the line went silent, and later the dispatcher heard fighting in the background. Deputies were sent to the home on Scandia Road in Poulsbo.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the front door unlocked. Another deputy looked in through a window and saw a person down in the kitchen. They said they found a male lying face down in the kitchen with a knife nearby with blood on the handle.

According to court documents, deputies found a second male body on the second floor of the home. Deputies noted that the body was in an "unusual position" against a wall.

Detectives said they found two knives near the body in the kitchen, and collected two additional knives and a pistol as evidence.

A Kitsap County man, Seth South is charged with murdering two relatives before fleeing the scene, and later being arrested in Pierce County. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies put out a statewide notice for the suspect's black Toyota Tacoma. Pierce County deputies were notified that the suspect may be headed toward Enumclaw. Around 8:30 p.m., deputies used spike strips to take South into custody on State Route 410 near Bonney Lake. Investigators said they found blood in the truck on the sifter and the driver's side seat.

Prior to South's arrest, police said several family members tried reaching out to South. Documents say South told one of the family members that he "killed the boys; " he told another family member that he killed two people but didn't say who; and told another person that he didn't kill anyone.

During questioning, detectives said South admitted to stabbing and slashing one of the victims but said that person killed the other victim.

According to documents, South "shot" forward at a deputy while he was being transferred from Pierce County to Kitsap County deputies. That deputy suffered minor injuries to his head.

South is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

