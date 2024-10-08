Police: Suspects shoot Good Samaritan then crash car after 100mph chase

Washington State Patrol is investigating after investigators said four young adults shot a man who stopped to help them in Pierce County, culminating in a cross-county police pursuit that ended with a crash.

Pierce County deputies were called around 10:15 p.m. on Monday to a shooting in Greenwater, near the town's fire district building.

Investigators said a man was randomly attacked.

"The victim was driving in Greenwater to see the night sky because we had the Northern Lights you could see this week. So, he was trying to find a spot to stargaze at night. He sees this vehicle pulled over with four people and one woman is outside the vehicle and appears to be sick," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Moss said the victim tried to help, but the people in the car turned violent.

"They immediately started cursing at him, telling him to leave. So, he does just that. He turns around and minds his own business and leaves, but then he notices the vehicle starts following him," said Moss. "They start firing a gun at him. They did strik him one time," Moss added.

Investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle the victim was hit in the shoulder, but still able to get away from the attackers, and call police.

As deputies were driving from Bonney Lake to Greenwater, one of them spotted the suspect car pass by as they neared the area, and radioed for the other deputies to stop the car.

Deputies following behind attempted to flag the car down, but the driver sped off, so they pursued, investigators said.

Deputies followed the suspect vehicle west to Enumclaw, where investigators said it lost control and crashed into a ditch near 264th Ave SE and SE 416th St.

According to the sheriff's department, the people in the car were uncooperative — three women got out and resisted arrest, one of whom was the driver. There was an unresponsive man in the car, deputies said. Investigators say the suspects appeared intoxicated and smelled of "intoxicants."

Washington State Patrol is now leading the investigation. They arrested a man and a woman, but the suspects have not been charged.

Officials with WSP tell FOX 13 Seattle this is the 39th shooting on King County roads they have responded to this year.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle seeks to revoke release for 'Belltown Hellcat' as violations mount

WA father killed in retaliation shooting between warring homeless faction

WA woman surrounded by over 100 hungry raccoons, calls deputies for rescue

Pierce County woman disappears in Puyallup on her way to church in Tacoma

Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz arrives in Seattle for WA fundraiser

16-year-old daughter of The Flaming Lips drummer goes missing in Seattle

Commentary: Note to Stanton - the Mariners are average because of ownership, not market size

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.