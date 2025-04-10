Washington legislature passes restrictions on out-of-state military forces

The Brief The state Senate voted Thursday to pass a bill to require outside National Guard troops to get permission from the governor before entering Washington, unless called into service by the president. Governor Ferguson previously highlighted the restriction as a priority.



The state legislature approved limitations on out-of-state national guard troops Thursday, accomplishing a priority laid out by the governor at the beginning of his term.

Under House Bill 1321, no "armed military force from another state, territory, or district" can enter Washington and perform military duties without the governor’s permission. Though the restriction does not apply if the force has been ordered into active service by the president.

Prime sponsor Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma, said the bill does not impact any agreements with other states around military preparedness and emergency response.

Driven by other governors floating the idea of using National Guard troops to enforce federal immigration laws outside their states, Mena said, the bill maintains Washington’s ability to set and enforce its own laws.

Rep. Sharlett Mena

"This could be about anything, now or in the future, that another state may want to impose on the state of Washington," she said. "I think we deserve to be in control of the policies here within our borders."

Supporters point to several other states with similar restrictions on the books, including Idaho, Rhode Island and Texas. Governor Ferguson also brought that up as he endorsed the idea after being sworn in.

"I support your legislation prohibiting the National Guard from other states from coming into Washington state to advance any president’s agenda without our permission," he said at his inauguration on January 15. "Texas and Montana have adopted similar policies, Washington must join them."

The bill passed the Senate Thursday on a party-line vote, with all 19 Republicans in opposition.

Senator Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, questioned the necessity of the bill, saying federal law would prevent another governor from ordering guard members into Washington. He also expressed concerns about political divisions.

"I think with today’s tensions in the United States and each state, I think the bill should be put down," he said during the Senate debate. "If nothing else, just to ease the tensions of something that is speculation that I would offer up on."

The bill now heads to Governor Ferguson for his consideration, who said in a statement he looks forward to signing the legislation into law.

Albert James is a television reporter covering state government as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program – a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Olympia News Bureau.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Convicted child molester linked to missing WA grandmother case

FBI investigating Tesla charging station damaged overnight in Lacey

Remains of Laurie Krage identified in Pierce County, WA cold case

Police: Man sets building on fire during Auburn standoff, likely dead

Juvenile shot near King County middle school, deputies say

Tariffs live updates: Trump's sweeping plan takes effect, including 104% on China

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.