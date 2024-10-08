Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz arrives in Seattle for WA fundraiser

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz arrived in Washington on Monday night ahead of a fundraising event in the Seattle area Tuesday.

FOX 13 Seattle was at Sea-Tac Airport for Walz's arrival, and among the politicians on the tarmac to meet him was congressman Rep. Derek Kilmer.

"The next month is going to be really about communicating with voters. And some of that's done through TV ads or internet ads or those sorts of things," Kilmer said. "And a lot of it is, you know, communicating directly. I know people here in Washington, where people are traveling...making sure we're getting out to vote in those places."

On Tuesday morning, Walz will be attending an event at a private venue in Hunts Point. The fundraiser is set to begin at 9 a.m., but specifics regarding the venue and the fundraising goals have not been made public.

According to the Washington State Democrats, no public events are scheduled during Walz' visit to Washington state.

Walz is expected to leave the Seattle area late Tuesday morning before heading to Sacramento for another fundraising event.

Traffic is expected, but the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Seattle Department of Transportation did not release any information about road closures in the area ahead of his visit.

On Tuesday morning, WSDOT had said there were road closures on northbound I-5 in Seattle, through downtown and eastbound State Route 520 from I-5 is closed.

LIVE: WSDOT Cameras below:

Election Day is less than a month away, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is current Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 presidential election. They face Republicans, former President Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, a US Senator from Ohio.

