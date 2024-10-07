VP candidate Tim Walz expected to arrive in Seattle on Monday evening

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz kicked off a west coast fundraising tour this week, and he will be making a stop in Washington state from Monday to Tuesday.

Walz is scheduled to land in the Seattle area on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, he will be attending an event at a private venue in Hunts Point. The fundraiser is set to begin at 9 a.m., but specifics regarding the venue and the fundraising goals have not been made public.

According to the Washington State Democrats, no public events are scheduled during Walz' visit to Washington state.

Walz is expected to leave the Seattle area late Tuesday morning before heading to Sacramento for another fundraising event.

Traffic is expected, but the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Seattle Department of Transportation have not released any information about road closures in the area.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is current Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 presidential election. They face Republicans, former President Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, a US Senator from Ohio.

