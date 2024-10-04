Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will visit the Seattle area to attend a fundraising event on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at a private venue in Hunts Point.

The fundraiser is set to begin at 9 a.m., but specifics regarding the venue and the fundraising goals have not been made public.

According to the Washington State Democrats, no public events are scheduled during Walz' visit to Washington state.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is current Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 presidential election. They face Republicans, former President Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance, a US Senator from Ohio.

