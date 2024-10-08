VP candidate Tim Walz' Seattle visit impacts traffic on I-5, SR-520

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is attending a fundraising event in the Seattle area on Tuesday, and drivers are experiencing traffic delays on I-5 and SR-520 during their morning commute.

At around 8:17 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that northbound I-5 was closed through downtown Seattle, and eastbound SR-520 from I-5 was closed.

Photo showing bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-90. (FOX 13 Seattle)

WSDOT is asking drivers to consider taking alternate routes and expect significant delays.

On Tuesday morning, Walz will be attending an event at a private venue in Hunts Point. The fundraiser is set to begin at 9 a.m., but specifics regarding the venue and the fundraising goals have not been made public.

According to the Washington State Democrats, no public events are scheduled during Walz' visit to Washington state.

When is Tim Walz leaving Seattle?

Walz is expected to leave the Seattle area late Tuesday morning before heading to Sacramento for another fundraising event.

