Helicopter transports victims of three-car crash in Enumclaw, WA

Two people are dead and three are in the hospital following a crash in the Enumclaw area.

Three cars were involved in the crash on SR-410 just east of Enumclaw. From there, two people were air lifted out with life-threatening injuries to a Seattle hospital.

A third person was also sent to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Puget Sound Fire reports the two people who died were pronounced dead at the scene.

Extensive closures of SR-410 are expected Sunday as Washington State Police investigate the crash site.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area on Sunday while WSP continues work to clear the incident and find out the circumstances leading to the Sunday crash.

