Possible Northern Giant Hornet spotted near Port Orchard

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is investigating a report of a possible Northern Giant Hornet that was found in the Burley area of Port Orchard.

According to the WSDA, it could not confirm on Monday whether the report is a Northern Giant Hornet without a specimen, which they have not obtained.

Once WSDA can obtain a specimen, scientists can conduct a DNA test to determine how likely it is that a new specimen is related to the Whatcom County specimens or if it is a new introduction.

Scientists have said they believe the hornets in the U.S. are confined in Whatcom County.

It’s not known how the pest was introduced into the region.

Scientists are asking people in the area to keep an eye out and report any suspected sightings agr.wa.gov/hornets or pest@agr.wa.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

