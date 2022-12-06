Invasive species pose serious threat to Washington state
Scientists are fighting a never-ending multi-billion dollar war across the country: an attempt to keep invasive species from spreading and wrecking economies.
No northern giant hornets found in Washington in 2022
Citizen trapping of northern giant hornets in northwest Washington ended Nov. 30 without any confirmed sightings of the hornets this year, state officials said Tuesday.
Drones could soon help Washington scientists track Northern giant hornets
The invasive insects are native to Asia and have been the target of eradication efforts in the state since they were first discovered there less than four years ago.
‘Murder hornets’ get a new name; now called northern giant hornets
The invasive species that were known as the "murder hornets" or "Asian giant hornets" now have a new name and will be called the northern giant hornets.
Scientists will set 1,000 traps for murder hornets this year
Scientists will set about 1,000 traps this year in their quest to wipe out the Asian giant hornet in Washington, the state Department of Agriculture said Tuesday.
State scientists heading to South Korea to study trapping methods of Asian giant hornet
WSDA is also working on new technology to better detect and track the Asian Giant Hornet during flight in areas where they are more prevalent. The state is also accepting applications for new paid positions in Whatcom County for trapping.
Authorities find Asian giant hornet in another invasive species trap near Blaine
Authorities in British Columbia have found an Asian giant hornet in a trap near Blaine, Washington.
State eradicates another Asian giant hornet nest in Blaine
Workers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture and state Department of Natural Resources have eradicated another Asian giant hornet nest just east of Blaine.
'Suspected' Asian giant hornet spotted much further east than previous sightings
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is looking into reports of an Asian giant hornet spotted near Sumas—much further east than previous sightings.
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 eradicated in Whatcom County, 3rd found nearby
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has located the second Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 in Whatcom County.
Asian giant hornet nest destroyed in Washington state
Officials in Washington state said Thursday they had destroyed the first "murder" hornet nest of the season, which was located near the town of Blaine along the Canadian border.
State Department of Agriculture to eradicate live Asian giant hornet nest this week
The Washington State Department of Agriculture plans to eradicate a live Asian giant hornet nest this week.
Tagged with tracker, Asian giant hornet nest found near Blaine
Washington state agriculture workers have discovered their first Asian giant hornet nest.
Second Asian giant hornet sighting of 2021 reported in Whatcom County
The second sighting of a so-called murder hornet this year was reported by a person in Whatcom County this week, the Washington state Department of Agriculture said Thursday.
First Asian giant hornet sighting for 2021 reported in Snohomish County
Experts with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have announced the first sighting of an Asian giant hornet in 2021.
Washington officials seek new tools to combat invasive giant hornets
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is moving forward with new rules that would give them more tools to combat the spread of invasive Asian giant hornets.
More than 500 Asian giant hornets found in Washington nest; threat not over
When scientists in Washington state destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets found in the U.S., they discovered about 500 live specimens in various stages of development, officials said Tuesday.
The nest is gone, but a few Asian hornets remain on Whatcom County man's property
Despite crews removing the nest, a few giant Asian hornets remain on one man’s property in Whatcom County.
Crews find two Asian giant hornet queens in Whatcom County nest
Two live Asian giant hornet queens were found inside the nest that was eradicated on Saturday.
Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Whatcom County
We're learning more about the state's successful effort to eradicate an Asian giant hornet nest in Whatcom County.