Police investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Deputies are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Shoreline that left one person dead.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Shoreline police officers responded at around 4:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire at Saint Margaret’s Place, an apartment complex located near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N 198th St.

Authorities say one person was found dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Details about the victim and circumstances surrounding the shooting are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.