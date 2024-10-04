VIDEO: Burglars crash into Shoreline minimart, 2 arrested

The King County Sheriff's Office has shared surveillance video of a Shoreline minimart smash-and-grab burglary, along with body footage of the suspects' arrests.

Early on Tuesday, September 24, a convenience store in the Richmond Beach neighborhood was burglarized.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a truck backing into the front entrance several times before stealing from behind the counter.

The alarm was raised after the burglars initially slammed into the minimart.

Soon after, Shoreline Police responded to a burglary in progress call. A pursuit ensued after the suspect's vehicle was spotted leaving the area.

After a chase, the suspects crashed near 185th and 10th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline. Two suspects were arrested at the scene and booked into jail.

Shoreline Police reccommended charges of second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and attempting to elude police for the suspects.

