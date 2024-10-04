As fall brings vibrant seasonal colors, volunteers from the Washington Trails Association are stepping up to manage the influx of visitors to the North Cascades. However, these visitors aren't just coming for the red and orange of maple trees — they’re flocking to witness the stunning golden hues of the Larch trees.

Volunteers will be stationed at the Heather/Maple Pass Trailhead on peak weekends during "Larch Madness," — typically from the end of September through the first two weeks of October — offering "leave no trace" guidance and sharing information to help preserve the environment amid the increased foot traffic.

Keep reading to learn more about Larch trees and what to know if you're planning to head out to see them this year.

What is a Larch tree?

According to Plannet Natural Research Center, the Larch, scientifically known as Larix, "stands as a symbol of resilience in the world of trees." The tree belongs to the Pine Family and shares "kinship with fellow larches and firs, spruces, pines and hemlocks."

During autumn, Larch trees shed their needles for winter, putting on a fantastic display of golden-yellow needles.

The needles are soft to the touch and arranged in clusters, giving them a feathery appearance. Larch trees are also incredibly tall, often reaching more than 100 feet.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ During autumn, Larch trees shed their needles for winter, putting on a fantastic display of golden-yellow needles. (@dr.jon.vo)

Gold rush: Thousands flock to Heather/Maple Pass Trail in the fall

The Methow Valley Ranger District reports that over 1,000 people visited the Heather/Maple Pass Trail on Sept. 28, with numbers expected to rise to nearly 2,000 visitors per day over the next few weekends.

Officials are expressing concerns about overcrowding and environmental damage as more hikers and photographers flock to the area to witness the seasonal phenomenon.

Rangers are asking visitors to tread carefully, particularly in areas closed for restoration, as sensitive alpine plants like heather can be killed with just a few footsteps.

Parking and safety concerns along the North Cascades Highway

Parking is major concern during the Larch season, as parking lots often fill up most mornings by 8 a.m.

Hikers are reminded not to park along the highway’s shoulder, as this creates safety hazards for vehicles and pedestrians. The Forest Service also points out it's a cross-state highway and not everyone slows down as they pass, even though they should.

In past years, numerous warnings and citations have been issued for improper parking.

Plan for cold conditions and lack of cell service

In addition to parking issues, hikers should prepare for cold temperatures and snow in the North Cascades.

Officials recommend hikers pack warm layers, food and water.

There is also no cell service along the North Cascades Highway. Visitors are encouraged to carry satellite communication devices for emergency situations.

Mountain goats on some trails have also increased concerns about unleashed pets. While dogs are allowed on many trails, officials request they be leashed to minimize potential interactions with wildlife and other visitors.

