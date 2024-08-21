Man arrested for shooting neighbor with BB gun in Shoreline, WA

Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot his neighbor with a BB gun in Shoreline early Wednesday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 3:30 a.m., a man called 911 stating that he had been shot and did not know who the perpetrator was.

Police responded to the victim's location, a residential neighborhood near the corner of NE 170th St. and 18th Ave. NE. Upon arrival, they determined that the 29-year-old victim had been shot with a pellet or BB gun by a neighbor.

The KCSO reports that through the combined efforts of Shoreline, Metro, and Sound Transit police, probable cause was developed to arrest the neighbor. The 49-year-old suspect was located in a nearby residence, arrested and booked into the King County Jail on a felony assault charge.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the assault.

This incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Neighbors cry foul over Tacoma ‘party house’ owned by former NFL player

Invasive species detected at Renton pet store, alert issued in WA

Plumber 'picked up bat' to stop Seattle carjacking suspect accused of killing dog-walker

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Weekend road closures could spell 'triple trouble' for Seattle drivers

Second wildfire sparks near Chelan, WA as Pioneer Fire rages on

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.