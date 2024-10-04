Thurston County prosecutors drop rape, kidnapping charges against Uber driver

Prosecutors in Thurston County have dropped rape and kidnapping charges against an Uber driver that was arrested back in June.

Deputies took 58-year-old Ahmed Ali into custody after an incident in Nisqually Valley on June 15. Detectives believed Ali was providing transportation to a highly intoxicated woman, and later sexually assaulted her in a secluded area. He was subsequently charged with second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

The woman's father allegedly shot at Ali twice after tracking him down, claiming his daughter was naked in his car. Investigators also said Ali's own daughter had reported him missing that same night.

However, on Friday, the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed with FOX 13 Seattle that Ali's case had been dismissed.

"After reviewing all of the evidence in this case including the dash camera, the State has determined it is unable to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt," the prosecutor's office said.

According to court documents, the charges were dropped without prejudice. Officials say the dashcam footage doesn't provide enough evidence to prove the case.

On Friday, the Seattle Rideshare Association rallied in Tukwila, demanding Ali be reinstated as a driver.

Some held signs in support of Ali, reading "reactivate Ahmed's account now" and "Uber=modern slavery."

