One hundred cats have been pulled from a biohazardous nightmare. They are now on their way to a packed shelter in Tacoma.

These cats were found living in filth, with no food or water. Video from the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County shows the dozens of cats arriving at their facility.

However, with nearly 700 animals already in their care, the shelter's resources are running on empty. Now, they are asking the community for help with new donation sites and an online wish list.

The Humane Society is urging the community to step in by donating money or supplies to care for these rescued cats and others. There is a page for this on their website.

There is also an Amazon wishlist for the Tacoma Humane Society for those interested in donating.

