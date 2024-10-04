Police arrest teen in Federal Way IHOP shooting that killed toddler

Police have arrested a teenage suspect connected to the Federal Way IHOP parking lot shooting that killed a 2-year-old in April 2024.

On April 4, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the IHOP on 178 Southwest Campus Drive. Just minutes later, St. Francis Hospital called the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) reporting that a 2-year-old boy had been brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The child was then taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later passed away.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Synsyr Lewis. The ME's office said the child was unfortunately shot in the head.

Investigators said the child's father and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot, and it was not a random shooting. Police say the father was returning fire in self-defense.

The FWPD says after months of investigating, detectives eventually identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect. Authorities say he was 16 at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested the teenage suspect at his home in Federal Way. He was booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center for first-degree murder.

Authorities expect he will be charged as an adult.

"This has been a heartbreaking case for our entire community, and we are thankful for the tireless efforts of law enforcement in bringing this suspect to justice. We will not tolerate violence that endangers our children, and we remain fully committed to making Federal Way a safer place for everyone." Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said after the arrest.

April 4, 2024. Federal Way Police Officers investigate shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy in the parking lot of a local IHOP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.