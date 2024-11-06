A woman was arrested on Tuesday after police found a man's body in a South Seattle home, and she allegedly assaulted an officer at a local hospital.

According to Seattle Police, officers responded to reports of someone breaking glass at a home on Spear Place South and South Barton Street, near the Rainier Beach neighborhood, at 8 p.m.

Officers say they located a 33-year-old woman who was responsible for property damage. She was seen by the Seattle Fire Department and taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation.

Inside the home, SPD says they discovered the body of a 67-year-old man with clear signs of trauma.

Police took the woman into custody after she arrived at Harborview, and she allegedly assaulted an officer during her arrest. The woman and officer were later cleared from the hospital.

The female suspect was booked into King County Jail for second-degree murder.

This incident remains under investigation.

