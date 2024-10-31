Man killed after crashing into parked SUV in West Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a crash that killed a man Wednesday night.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. near Southwest Graham Street and 48th Avenue Southwest in the West Seattle neighborhood.

When police and medics arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old man unresponsive in his car.

After he was pulled out of the car, medics performed life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

According to investigators, the man was driving a Volvo when he crashed into a parked SUV.

It's not known what led up to the crash, but it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that led up to the crash is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's traffic collision investigations squad at 206-684-8923.

