Man shot in back in West Seattle, hospitalized in serious condition

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday night.

At around 7:22 p.m., Seattle police officers responded to High Point Drive Southwest near Southwest Graham Street in West Seattle.

There, police say they located an adult male that was shot once in the back. He was treated at the scene and later transported to Harborview Medical Center.

According to SPD, the victim's girlfriend was hiding in the kitchen in a nearby residence when she called 911. Several other 911 callers reported hearing loud arguing and 6-10 shots being fired in the area.

Witnesses also possibly saw two suspects flee the scene before police arrived.

Seattle Police say as of 8 p.m., there are no suspects in custody and officers are still collecting evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

