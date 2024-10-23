WA man accused of tying noose around teen's neck because he said he was gay

A 38-year-old man was arrested this week in Kitsap County after deputies say he tied a noose around a 14-year-old boy's neck because the teen said he was gay.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the man overheard his 13-year-old son and his son's friend talking, and asked if he was gay.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, the teen said, "yes," and the man wrapped the rope around his throat. The teen managed to escape.

Deputies said the man also lassoed his son with the rope a few minutes later, and he also escaped.

The 14-year-old boy went home and told his mother about the incident, and she reported it to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested the man, and the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said he was charged with a hate crime and two counts of second-degree assault.

The man was arraigned on Tuesday with bail set at $50,000.

