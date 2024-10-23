20-year-old accused of trying to kill ex's new boyfriend in Puyallup

Gabriel Elijah Gilbert, 20, is charged with attempted murder for tracking down his ex’s new boyfriend and shooting up his home.

Gilbert appeared in Pierce County court on Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

According to probable cause documents that FOX 13 Seattle obtained, Gilbert had threatened to shoot up the home and tried to pay a mutual friend for the address.

Documents say the victim is Gilbert’s ex-girlfriend's boyfriend. The victim lived in a home owned by his mom.

Early Tuesday morning, documents say Gilbert found the home, rang the doorbell, and started shooting when the victim opened the door.

Investigators said they found at least seven shell casings and a green laser sight on the ground. Gilbert shot at the door and toward an upstairs window, court documents said.

The victim was hit in the arm.

Gilbert fled in a Subaru he borrowed from his grandma, according to the court documents.

When police arrested Gilbert, he asked if it was because of shoplifting. He then stated he had nothing to do with the shooting, according to investigators.

However, the entire incident was captured on a Ring camera outside the victim's door.

