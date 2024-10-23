Teen charged in Covington crash that killed 21-month-old

A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly causing a crash on State Route 18 that killed a 21-month-old boy and left a woman with serious injuries.

Alexis Andaluz-Lozano is accused of speeding on SR 18 during rainy conditions, spinning out, and slamming into a car in the oncoming lanes. He's charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

According to Washington State Patrol, it appeared that Andaluz-Lozano's vehicle hydroplaned sideways as it crossed over the grass median, possibly going airborne at some point.

The victims were a 27-year-old mom and her 21-month-old son. The toddler suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene. The mom was hospitalized with two broken bones in her arm, along with a fractured leg and ribs.

Law enforcement says the victim told them she was going 60 mph in the right lane of eastbound SR 18 when a speeding vehicle swerved and crossed the median barrier. When describing the collision, she said "he flew sideways into my lane and I hit him head-on."

Related article

After the crash, a Washington State Patrol trooper contacted Andaluz-Lozano while he was still seated in the driver's seat. Court documents state when Andaluz-Lozano was asked about what happened, he responded by asking "what happened with what?" When asked specifically about the crash, he allegedly said "what crash?"

Troopers noted that Andaluz-Lozano seemed lethargic and disoriented during the situation, exhibiting signs of possible impairment.

Andaluz-Lozano was also allegedly sitting on an opened container of several pre-rolled joints containing 24.89% THC. Prosecutors say he also had other marijuana products and paraphernalia in his car.

When asked about the container of joints, he said it was left there when he got the car back from an accident and never threw it away, according to court documents.

After agreeing to field sobriety tests, troopers say Andaluz-Lozano blew a 0.00 BAC breath sample, but failed three other tests, showing several signs consistent with being impaired from drug use.

A nurse drew Andaluz-Lozano's blood a few hours after the crash, and results are pending. Prosecutors noted that he has a previous conviction for second-degree negligent driving from September 2023.

Andaluz-Lozano is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on November 6 in Kent. The State is requesting a $150,000 bail, and for Andaluz-Lozano to be prohibited from using marijuana.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

Woman charged with multiple felonies in fatal Enumclaw crash bonds out of jail

‘An awesome kid’: Vigil held for 5 family members lost in Fall City shooting

Glacier Peak's critical monitoring delayed. What this means for WA residents

Woodinville, WA man claims Value Village kicked him out over service dogs

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

Boeing reports $6 billion quarterly loss ahead of vote by union workers

RVs near Green Lake return, disrupt Seattle high school cross country

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.