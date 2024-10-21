Fatal crash shuts down SR 18 in Covington, lanes reopened

Eastbound lanes of State Route 18 remain blocked in Covington after a fatal crash on Monday.

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. near State Route 169. One person died and two others were seriously injured, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said around 7 p.m. that all westbound lanes of SR 18 had reopened, but eastbound lanes are still blocked. One eastbound lane briefly reopened to clear some struck vehicles.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the highway using the Southeast 256th Street off-ramp. The highway was initially blocked in both directions, as a Life Flight helicopter landed at the scene.

According to WSP Public Information Officer Trooper Rick Johnson, the causing driver crossed over from SR 18's westbound lanes and struck a vehicle going eastbound.

A passenger in the vehicle going eastbound died, and both drivers were flown to local hospitals via Life Flight. Investigators are still determining if impairment was a factor.

Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Multiple people found dead, injured near Fall City, WA

2nd band hit by van theft near Seattle; $30K in gear gone

2 crew members identified in Navy plane crash in WA state

When is daylight saving 2024? Here's when clocks 'fall back' in Seattle

4 farm workers test presumptively positive in WA's first human bird flu infections

Man accused of killing father with bow and arrow in Graham

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.