Two teens shot in Covington, WA Sunday morning

One teen is dead and another is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Covington.

At around 3:45 a.m. on October 20, police say 911 calls started coming in for a shooting near an apartment complex on 16800 block of SE Wax Road.

Responding officers rendered medical aid to two male teens with life-threatening injuries until medical personnel arrived on scene, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

One teen died on scene, while another was transported to the hospital. Right now, authorities have not released the condition of the victim.

Law enforcement authorities say there is no active threat to the community. However, the scene remains under investigation.

KSCO believes there was an argument of some kind leading up to the Sunday morning shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to this shooting or what led up to it is encouraged to contact KCSO detectives by calling 911 or the KCSO non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

White animal seen wandering in Portland, OR identified as Arctic fox

Navy Growler jet crash in WA: What may have happened near Mt. Rainier

Man charged with murder after body found in suitcase near Seattle encampment

When are ballots mailed in Washington state?

Growths, lumps seen on some deer in Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.