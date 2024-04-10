Grandmother survives shooting at Covington ATM

A Washington grandmother is recovering after being shot and robbed at a BECU ATM in Covington on Friday.

The victim's friends say she was depositing money into an ATM when two armed men approached her and shot her in the abdomen and twice in the leg.

Her granddaughter was in the car and unharmed but watched her grandmother get attacked before a Good Samaritan jumped in to help her.

"We can't get our heads around it, we can't stop thinking about it," said Anna Peterson. " I think it's consuming all of us because it happened to one of us."

Peterson sits on the Sea Hawkers Booster Club board with the victim. She put together this GoFundMe to help the victim and her granddaughter.

"Sea Hawkers from around the world started donating, and we've even got chapters in Ireland, for example, who are doing a fundraiser to donate," said Peterson.

Elise Robinson, President of the Sea Hawkers Booster Club describes the victim as a mentor and last visited her in the hospital this past weekend.

"She looked like she was in a lot of pain," said Robinson.

Robinson says while the victim is getting ready for physical therapy for her injuries, she is currently out of work, so money donated to the online fundraiser will help cover rent, utilities, food and care for her granddaughter.

"She is a real gem to this community," said Robinson. "She's been volunteering through the Boy Scouts, through us, football camps, you name it, if we need something, she is there."

As of Tuesday night, a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson says the victim is in satisfactory condition and the King County Sheriff's Office says the suspects who shot her have not been caught.

