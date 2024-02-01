Police looking for suspect who stole from elderly widow at Covington Walmart

article

Can you help King County Sheriff's detectives give an elderly grieving widow the justice she deserves?

Detectives say she was loading her groceries into her car at the Covington Walmart when her cart was yanked away with her purse in it.

She had several sentimental items in her purse along with $7,000 cash. Soon after, her husband of 50 years, a war hero, passed away.

On Jan. 13, this woman used the victim's stolen credit cards at the Covington Home Depot. Detectives say she is a suspect in multiple thefts but remains unidentified.

If you know her name or have any information to help deputies find her, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text it through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

You must submit a tip to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward. If you wish to speak to the case detective, please contact Det. Mike Ramirez at (206) 556-5028 or at Michael.Ramirez@kingcounty.gov.